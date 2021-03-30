Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $838,127 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.