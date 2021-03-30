Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in CSX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.