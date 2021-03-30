Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,079 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Thermon Group worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 824,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 278,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 103,208 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 269,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

THR opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $621.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,870.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

