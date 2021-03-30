Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,981 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

MGY opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

