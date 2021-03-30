Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Nevro stock opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.33.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their target price on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

