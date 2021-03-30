Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.85. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.88.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

