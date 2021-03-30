Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 196,153 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

ALXN opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

