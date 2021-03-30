Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,157,250 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

