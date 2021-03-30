Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,903 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,969,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,803,000 after acquiring an additional 46,816 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 469,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after acquiring an additional 262,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

