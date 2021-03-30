Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,336 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Community Health Systems worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,434,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.