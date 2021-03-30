Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,081 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,081 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

