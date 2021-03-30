Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 86,917 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,917 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

