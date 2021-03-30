Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,614 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 901,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

FCEL opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

