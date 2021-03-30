Feellike (FLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,316.13

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,316.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00057448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.46 or 0.00248863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.48 or 0.00921749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00050154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00075824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030802 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

