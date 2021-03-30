Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57.33 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $581.82 million and approximately $57.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,934.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00631842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00067676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

