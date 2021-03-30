FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of FibroGen worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $240,199.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,523.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

