Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 95.1% in March

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $506.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.78. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 52 week low of $283.26 and a 52 week high of $549.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

