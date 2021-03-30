Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 95.1% in March

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund (NASDAQ:ONEQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $506.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.78. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund has a 52 week low of $283.26 and a 52 week high of $549.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.