Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Update

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 203,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $385.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on FDUS. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.