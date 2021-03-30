Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as low as C$9.80. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.92, with a volume of 441,140 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.07.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2,625.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.