Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $46.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.24.

FITB opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

