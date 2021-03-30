Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 251,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

