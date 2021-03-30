Filecoin (FIL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.38 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 95% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $157.71 or 0.00266493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $9.82 billion and approximately $4.38 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.91 or 0.00932598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 62,241,672 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

