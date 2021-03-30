Financial Architects Inc Acquires 124,905 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,905 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PFFD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 529,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.