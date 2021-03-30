Financial Architects Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 217,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 54,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.