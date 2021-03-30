Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 441,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after buying an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,964. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76.

