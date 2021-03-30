Financial Architects Inc Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 660,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 253,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 157,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,066. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.