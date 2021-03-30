Financial Architects Inc Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,142. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.