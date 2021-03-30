Financial Architects Inc Has $25.61 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 4.7% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.92. 9,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.76. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $97.83.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

