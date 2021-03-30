Financial Architects Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,410,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.17. 35,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.