Financial Architects Inc Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,806 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Financial Architects Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

