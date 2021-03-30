Financial Architects Inc Invests $2.35 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,367,000 after buying an additional 2,539,525 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,001,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,402,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,100,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,805,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 44,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

