Financial Architects Inc Purchases 63,951 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 156.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,722. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.