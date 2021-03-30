Financial Architects Inc Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 74,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

