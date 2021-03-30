Financial Architects Inc Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,080 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. 118,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

