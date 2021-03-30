Financial Architects Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,585 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,055.98. 35,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,072.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,791.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

