Financial Architects Inc Sells 16,077 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.89. 507,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,013. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $147.85 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.