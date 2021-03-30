Financial Architects Inc Sells 734 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

