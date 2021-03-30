Financial Architects Inc Sells 790 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.49. The company had a trading volume of 180,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

