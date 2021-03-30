Financial Review: Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A -29.77% -17.05% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Surface Oncology and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $15.36 million 19.70 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -3.68 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surface Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Surface Oncology and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 2 3 0 2.60 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.56%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Surface Oncology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and the Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining Surface's SRF617, an investigational antibody therapy targeting CD39, with Merck's KEYTRUDAÃ (pembrolizumab), the first anti-PD-1 therapy approved in the United States. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency. The company also has strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

