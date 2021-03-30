Firo (FIRO) Price Tops $9.08 on Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Firo has a market capitalization of $106.26 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $9.08 or 0.00015383 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,700,341 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

