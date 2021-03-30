First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255,737 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of First American Financial worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after purchasing an additional 839,301 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,709,000 after purchasing an additional 571,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

NYSE FAF opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

