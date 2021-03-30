First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

