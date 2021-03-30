First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. First Busey posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.73 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 13.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. 1,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,813. First Busey has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

