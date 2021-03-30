First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 287,559 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 115,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.