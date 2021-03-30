First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

