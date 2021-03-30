First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. Buys 5,510 Shares

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,841.20.

NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.60.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of First National in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First National in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in First National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

