First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $79.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 970,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 272,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 514,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,916,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter.

