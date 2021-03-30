First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,332,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.95. 36,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,805. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

