First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

