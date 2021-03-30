First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.77% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

